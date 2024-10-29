Back China announces new measures for couples to have more children to avert demographic crisis

24.7 C
By Press Trust of India
BEIJING: China has announced a slew of policies, including a childbirth subsidy system and tax cuts for parents, aimed at motivating couples to have more children to halt the falling birth-rates in order to deal with the looming demographic crisis.

A directive issued by the State Council or the central cabinet on Monday outlined 13 targeted measures designed to enhance childbirth support services; expand childcare systems; strengthen support in education, housing and employment, and cultivate a birth-friendly social atmosphere.

The falling birth rates resulted in China losing the most populous nation in the world to India last year.

