Heroin Trafficking Network Busted In Baramulla, Seized 2.7 kg of Narcotics worth 20 Crores and Arrested Key Figures Says Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a Heroin network and arrested some key figures in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a handout, the police said that in a major operation against drug trafficking, Baramulla Police seized 2,695 grams of heroin worth 20 crores and arrested three key figures of a heroin smuggling ring. Acting on credible intelligence, a police team detained Nazim Din, son of Alim Din Tass, from Zamboor Pattan Uri, aged 28, during a surprise naka at NHW Khanpora on October 21, 2024. Upon search, officers found 519 grams of heroin concealed in a polythene bag under his armpit.

During initial questioning, Nazim disclosed his involvement in drug trafficking, allegedly under the influence of an unknown individual from Down Town Srinagar referred to as “Mir Sb.” According to his statement, he and his associate, Waqar Ahmad Khawaja, son of Abdul Rouf Khawaja from Tangdhar, Kupwara, aged 25, had received a consignment of heroin on October 17, 2024, from a woman near Noora Hospital in Srinagar. The duo used a Maruti Ertiga vehicle (JK09D-5822) owned by Waqar to transport the contraband from Srinagar to Handwara, distributing the drugs among local associates.

Following this lead, Baramulla Police, with the assistance of a magistrate, apprehended Waqar Ahmad near Handwara Bye-Pass crossing along with his vehicle and seized one more bag of heroin weighing 475 grams , from the car’s boot.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a third accomplice, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, aged 50, from Marathgam, Handwara, on October 27, 2024. Upon his arrest, a search of his residence uncovered four additional packets of heroin, totaling 1,701 grams, concealed in his wardrobe.

The cumulative seizure of contraband in this operation stands at 2,695 grams. Details of each recovery are as follows:

Nazim Din resident of Zamboor Pattan Uri, 519 grams, Waqar Ahmad Khawaja resident of Tangdhar, Kupwara, 475 grams & Manzoor Ahmad Bhat resident of Marathgam, Handwara, 1,701 grams. Total 2,695 grams, the value of the seized drug is 20 crores in international markets.

The seized vehicle used in transporting the drugs has been confiscated, and all suspects are currently under police remand. Investigation is going on to identify other members of the trafficking network, including the Srinagar-based figure suspected of orchestrating local distribution.

Baramulla Police is committed to a zero-tolerance approach to drug-related offenses and call on citizens to report any suspicious activities to help in building a drug-free society, reads the statement.