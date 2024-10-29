25.1 C
Srinagar
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
*5-Day Session of JK Assembly to Begin on Nov 4

By Reader correspondent
Srinagar: The Legislative Assembly secretariat on Tuesday issued the provisional calendar for the first session of the House, set to begin on November 4. According to the provisional calendar, the five-day session will begin with the election of the Speaker and the Lieutenant Governor’s address to the House.

*Session Schedule*

*November 4:* Election of the Speaker and the Lieutenant Governor’s address to the House.

*November 5:* Obituary references for former MLAs who passed away since the last session of the erstwhile assembly.

*November 6-7:* Discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the LG’s address.

*November 8*: Discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the LG’s address and the reply thereto—(KNO)

