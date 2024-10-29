24.7 C
Srinagar
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
type here...
Latest

J&K State Election Commission issues Revised Revision Schedule for Panchayat Electoral Roll 2025

By Reader correspondent
0
0

Must read

Reader correspondent
Reader correspondenthttp://kashmirreader.com

 

Jammu,: The State Election Commission, J&K, today issued the Revised Revision Schedule regarding updation of Panchayat Electoral Roll-2025.

According to a document issued by the State Election Commissioner, B R Sharma in this regard, the publication of Draft Panchayat Electoral Roll in Form PER-1 will be issued on 11.11.2024 (Monday), filing of claims and objections for additions/deletions/corrections/transposition on 11.11.2024 Monday to 09.12.2024 Monday, while special camps will be held at the Polling Booth Locations on 16.11.2024 (Saturday), 17.11.2024 (Sunday), 23.11.2024 (Saturday), 24.11.2024 (Sunday), 30.11.2024 (Saturday) and 01.12.2024 (Sunday). The Panchayat Election Booth Officials (PEBO i.e VLW/MPWIGRS) along with Assembly BLOs shall remain available at these Polling Booth Locations with the requisite forms and panchayat roll for guidance of the electors.

Similarly, disposal of claims and objections will be done on 23.12.2024 (Monday) by the ERO while publication of final Panchayat Electoral Roll -2024 will be done on 06.01.2025 (Monday).

Previous article
Back China announces new measures for couples to have more children to avert demographic crisis

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks