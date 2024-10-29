Administers Integrity Pledge- Eradicating corruption is a mission: Omar

‘We Want To Serve With Honor, Ensure Every Decision Benefits People We Represent’

Srinagar: At the commencement of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today administered the Integrity Pledge reinforcing the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir government to integrity and transparency in public service.

The pledge ceremony took place at 11:00 AM in the Meeting Hall on the 3rd Floor of the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar which was attended by Administrative Secretaries along with all departmental officers.

The officers stationed at Jammu joined through video conference from the Civil Secretariat, Jammu while Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments, and hundreds of schools participated from their district headquarters, ensuring widespread engagement across the region.

The departments also organized similar pledge-taking ceremonies for their employees, further demonstrating their commitment to uphold integrity at all levels of public service.

In his address, Chief Minister Abdullah remarked, “As we mark Vigilance Awareness Week from October 28 to November 3, I take great pride in reaffirming our unwavering commitment to a corruption-free Jammu and Kashmir. Eradicating corruption is more than a priority; it is a mission that drives us to introduce bold reforms, strengthen oversight, and empower citizens. Our goal is to build a governance model where every resource is utilized for the public good.”

He emphasized the relevance of this year’s theme, “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity,” stating, “Integrity is the cornerstone of any successful nation, and its impact on growth, welfare and progress is undeniable.

Upon stepping into office, our newly elected government has made a firm pledge to create a governance system rooted in integrity, fairness, and honesty. Our mission is simple yet profound: to serve with honor and ensure that every decision benefits the people we represent.”

Chief Minister Abdullah further urged all participants to engage actively in the initiatives organized during this week. “I encourage everyone to make integrity the guiding principle of both personal and public life.

Together, we can work toward a future of justice, equity, and shared prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir. This event serves as a vital reminder that integrity is not merely a principle to be discussed but a practice to be lived,” he affirmed.

The Chief Minister advised all Ministers, Administrative Secretaries, departmental heads and officers to promote these values actively within their spheres of influence to foster a culture of transparency and accountability.