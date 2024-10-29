Leveraging technology instrumental in reducing corruption: Sinha

Srinagar: An ‘Integrity Pledge’ was given to the officers on the occasion of the Vigilance Awareness Week at Raj Bhavan. The Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha read out the Integrity Pledge and administered the oath to officers.

Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from 28th of October to 3rd of November 2024 with the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “Corruption is a major obstacle to sustainable development, as it diverts resources away from essential services and economic growth. Vigilance plays a critical role in ensuring the smooth, ethical and transparent functioning of organizations, institutions and societies as a whole. Leveraging technology is instrumental in enhancing transparency and reducing corruption. Vigilance awareness amongst all stakeholders fosters a culture of accountability, protects public interests and ensures that institutions operate efficiently and with integrity. By remaining vigilant, we contribute to the creation of a system that promotes fairness, justice and progress in society.

Let all the departments and individuals play vital role in reporting corrupt practices and adequate transparent and accountable governance”.

