26 Nursing Students Injured In Road Accident In Udhampur

By Reader correspondent
Jammu: Atleast 26 nursing students were injured and two of them critical after a passenger vehicle met with an accident at Farna Magjote area of Udhampur district on Tuesday.

Officials said that a passenger Matador bearing registration number JK02S-4087 lost its control due to over speeding and rolled down the road.

In this incident, 26 nursing students were injured, all the injured were shifted to GMC Udhampur, where two among the injured are said to be critical.

All the injured are said to be nursing students and mostly from Kashmir valley. More details to follow.(GNS)

