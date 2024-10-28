12.5 C
Srinagar
Monday, October 28, 2024
type here...
Latest

Militants Attack Army Vehicles in J&K’s Akhnoor

By Reader correspondent
0
0

Must read

Reader correspondent
Reader correspondenthttp://kashmirreader.com

 

JAMMU: A group of suspected militants opened fire on Indian Army vehicles in the Jogwan area of Jammu’s Akhnoor area early Monday morning, local sources said.

The attack, which occurred at 7:25 am near the Shivassan temple in Jogwan, involved 15-20 rounds of gunfire targeting army vehicles, including an ambulance. No casualties have been reported.

Sources added that the joint forces swiftly responded by launching massive search operations to track down the attackers.

The search operation was underway till the filing of this report.

Previous article
Baramulla MP Er. Rashid heads to Delhi as bail expires

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks