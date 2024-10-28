Militants Attack Army Vehicles in J&K’s Akhnoor

JAMMU: A group of suspected militants opened fire on Indian Army vehicles in the Jogwan area of Jammu’s Akhnoor area early Monday morning, local sources said.

The attack, which occurred at 7:25 am near the Shivassan temple in Jogwan, involved 15-20 rounds of gunfire targeting army vehicles, including an ambulance. No casualties have been reported.

Sources added that the joint forces swiftly responded by launching massive search operations to track down the attackers.

The search operation was underway till the filing of this report.