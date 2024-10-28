Baramulla MP Er. Rashid heads to Delhi as bail expires

Srinagar: The Member Parliament, Baramulla and the Awami Ittihaad Party (AIP) Chief Engineer Rashid is en route to New Delhi as his interim bail expires today. He will appear before court for his regular bail today.

Accompanied by the party chief spokesperson, Er Rashid has been serving his detention in high security prison, Tihar Jail. He is expected to appear for his regular bail hearing, which is also scheduled for today, sources in the party said.

The AIP chief was granted interim bail earlier, which paves his way for political campaigning. With bail term expiring he now awaits the court’s decision on his regular bail plea—(KNO)

*Note: Story will be updated following the court’s ruling*