Encounter breaks out in Akhnoor after terrorists target army vehicle

Jammu,: Encounter broke out in Jammu’s Aknoor area after terrorists fired upon an army vehicle in the area. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

An official said that terrorists targeted an army vehicle in Jogwan area near the Line of Control (LoC).

He said that following the incident, a massive search operation was launched, and later contact was established with the hiding terrorists.

“A fierce gun battle is underway between the security forces and terrorists in the area. Further details will be shared accordingly,” he said.

Earlier, high alert was sounded for Jammu’s border districts, including Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, and Rajouri after recent terror attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla.

The alert was sounded after a meeting was chaired by additional director general of police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain with district SSPs—(KNO)