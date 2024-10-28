LG for imparting life skills, promoting learning beyond classroom

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh organized by Amar Ujala Group at SKUAST Kashmir, today.

The Lt Governor felicitated the meritorious students of class 10th and 12th from JKBOSE and extended his best wishes for a bright future to all students. He also congratulated the girl students for outshining the boys in the award tally.

In his address, the Lt Governor called upon the youngsters to take advantage of today’s dynamic, competitive environment and knowledge platforms in setting the new goal in life. As a youth of this great nation, they should contribute towards realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he added.

“I strongly believe the goal of education is not limited to number and ranking. It is also about creating better human beings and future leaders, who will bridge the gaps between education sector and needs of the globalised economy,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor emphasised the role of School Education Department, educational institutions, teaching community in imparting life skills among the students and promoting learning beyond classroom.

“Our focus should also be on lifelong learning skills, creativity, curiosity, problem solving and critical thinking. This will help the talented youth to develop valuable and special skills, which will enable them to effectively tackle future challenges,” he said.

Prof. Nazir A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir; Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir; Sh Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, School Education Department; Sh Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary GAD; Editors and members of Amar Ujala Group; teachers, students and their parents were present.

