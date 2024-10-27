14.6 C
Labour Dept promotes 16 employees

SRINAGAR: As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee headed by Labour Commissioner, S Charandeep Singh, 16 Non-Gazetted employees have been promoted to various posts in the Labour Department.
The officials have been promoted to the post of Labour Officers, Labour Inspectors, Head Assistants, Senior Assistant and Caretaker as per eligibility against available vacancies.
Congratulating the officials, Charandeep Singh expressed hope that the promotion will serve as a motivation for them to work with renewed dedication and commitment in the Labour Department.

