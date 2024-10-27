Police flag off students of Baramulla, Sopore for Bharat Darshan Tour

SRINAGAR: As a part of Civic Action Program (CAP) of J&K Police, 68 students alongwith 4 police officers/ officials as (Care Takers) of district Baramulla & PD Sopore were flagged off for week long Bharat Darshan Tour-2024.

An impressive flag-off ceremony was organized at DPL Baramulla in which SSP Baramulla Mohammad Zaid-JKPS, SP PD Sopore Divya D-IPS, accompanied by SP Ops. Baramulla Feroz Yehya-JKPS, SP Hqrs Baramulla Yasir Qadri-JKPS & DySP DAR DPL Baramulla, flagged off the group of students.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Baramulla advised the students to avail the opportunity to enrich their knowledge by visiting historical places and marvels of the country. He advised the touring students to imbibe the greatness of the country and to take full advantage of the opportunity and collect memories for life during the tour, besides wished them a fun-filled, safe and life changing tour.

SP PD Sopore while speaking on the occasion, stressed on the students to take their studies seriously for better & successful future. She also impressed upon that everyone should take part in sports activities as it helps to boost self-confidence, concentration, physical as well as mental health. She also stated that students should make optimum use of time and channelize their energy in the right direction.

The tour is organized by J&K Police and all boarding & lodging facilities, to & fro air tickets including all other logistic facilities are being provided to touring students. During the tour, the students shall visit the cities of New Delhi and Hyderabad. AC Hotels and AC coaches will be provided to the touring students for accommodation and sightseeing. The group will be assisted by a guide who would be highlighting the significance of the historical spots and their importance to make the trip educational and informative as well.

Parents and touring students applauded the efforts made by J&K Police for such a mesmerizing initiative and thanked J&K Police for providing them an opportunity to visit the popular cities of the country.

Related