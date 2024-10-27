Fortis Escorts Amritsar celebrates 100 pain free years after joint replacement surgeries

SRINAGAR: Fortis Escorts Amritsar celebrated a significant clinical milestone, marking the successful completion of 5,000 joint replacement surgeries in Jammu and Kashmir region and overall, 15,000 surgeries. This remarkable achievement underscores the hospital’s commitment to enhancing patient care and significantly improving the quality of life for residents in the valley. Led by Dr. Mohit Arora, Director of Orthopaedics at Fortis Escorts, Amritsar, the event saw participation from many patients who had undergone joint replacement surgeries and are now leading a healthy and pain free life.

Another special highlight of the event was the celebration of the 100th birthday of Mr. Nand Kishor Sharma, a former patient of Fortis Amritsar, who had undergone successful bilateral joint replacement surgery at Fortis Escorts Amritsar in 2011.

Joint replacement surgery, also known as arthroplasty, has completely transformed the lives of patients suffering from joint pain and mobility problems. Dr. Arora has treated patients not only from India but also from countries such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, Dubai, New Zealand, Philippines, using high quality knee implants. During his presentation, Dr. Arora explained the advantages and disadvantages of joint replacement surgery, offered expert advice on preventing potential complications and discussed non-surgical measures for ensuring long-term joint health.

Dr. Mohit Arora, Director of Orthopaedics at Fortis Escorts Amritsar, said “Reaching 15,000 successful surgeries is more than just a milestone; it’s a significant leap forward in the future of joint replacement surgeries as it encompasses the success stories of the patients who have been living healthier and happy lives post the procedures. Our commitment has always been to provide top-tier care by merging cutting-edge technology with a patient-first approach. We continue to innovate and advance in joint replacement, incorporating computer navigation and artificial intelligence to enhance precision, safety, and accelerate recovery for our patients.”

Patient Mr. Nand Kishor Sharma also shared his experience, providing a glimpse into his transformative journey, “At 100 years old, I am living proof of the incredible advancements in medical science. The bilateral joint replacement surgery I underwent at Fortis Escorts Amritsar in 2011 has given me a new lease on life, allowing me to live pain-free and enjoy my golden years.”

Mr Yogesh Joshi, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts Amritsar, said, “As a leader in orthopaedic care, Fortis remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in joint replacement surgery, always prioritising the health and well-being of our patients.”

