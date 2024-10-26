25.8 C
Srinagar
Saturday, October 26, 2024
US says Israeli strikes on Iran should complete exchange of fire and warns against retaliation

By Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
DUBAI: The White House indicated that Israel’s strikes on Iran should end direct exchange of fire between the two enemy countries, while warning Tehran of “consequences” should it respond.

 

A senior White House official said the administration believed the Israeli operation should “close out” the direct military exchange between Israel and Iran, and said other allies were in agreement.

 

United States President Joe Biden was updated throughout the day on Friday as the operation was developing and by his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, as the operation was carried out by the Israelis, the official said.

