25.8 C
Srinagar
Saturday, October 26, 2024
type here...
Latest

BJP accuses Priyanka Gandhi of not disclosing full info about her, Vadra’s assets

By Press Trust of India
0
0

Must read

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of Indiahttp://kashmirreader.com

 

 

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of “non-disclosure of essential information” regarding her and her husband Robert Vadra’s assets in her affidavit to contest the Lok Sabha bypoll from Kerala’s Wayanad.

 

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Gandhi is in violation of the Supreme Court’s directive to poll candidates to make a full disclosure of their, their spouse’s and dependents’ assets.

 

“The Supreme Court order is binding on all citizens. The Gandhi family is not above law. There can be only one outcome. If somebody furnishes wrong information in the affidavit, they have no right to contest elections,” Bhatia told reporters here.

Previous article
US says Israeli strikes on Iran should complete exchange of fire and warns against retaliation

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks