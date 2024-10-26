‘Army committed to ensure safety of our citizens’

Srinagar: Army on Friday said that it remains committed to “ensuring safety and well-being of all our citizens and will resolutely achieve its efforts to combat terrorism and promote harmony” in Kashmir Valley.

“Pakistani terrorists, with a view to disrupt peace and stability in Kashmir, cowardly targeted an Army column in general area Butapathri, Baramulla on October 24, which was carrying soldiers and local porters,” a defence ministry spokesperson based in Srinagar said in a statement to GNS.

On being fired upon, he said, the alert troops swiftly and resolutely retaliated the fire, forcing the militants to retreat, leaving behind a weapon and rucksack. He said that the militants escaped into dense foliage, exploiting a nala and fading light.

“Regrettably, two brave Indian Army soldiers, one from Anantnag district and other from Sirsa District, succumbed to the injuries sustained during exchange of fire, thereby making the supreme sacrifice,” he said.

He said Indian Army salutes the bravery of Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Rifleman Jeevan Singh, “who despite being hit responded and forced the militants to flee, before laying down their lives in this cowardly terrorist attack.”

“Actions by these brave soldiers prevented the terrorists from causing any further damage and demonstrated unwavering courage and commitment to safeguard the National Security and counter inimical agenda of Pakistan abetted terrorism in Kashmir,” he said, adding, “Their selfless act is a testament to the Indian Army’s resolve to safeguard our Nation and the Citizens.”

Alongside the brave soldiers, he said, two Kashmiri porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir resident of Boniyar Tehsil and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary resident of Uri also made the ultimate sacrifice, while serving the Nation.

“It is evident that Pakistani terrorists are, deliberately and unregretfully, targeting Kashmiri locals to evoke the fear and terror in Valley, which is progressing towards peace and stability,” he said, adding, “The only ideology these terrorists espouse is of “The Reign of Terror in Valley”.”

Indian Army paid tribute to these soldiers and porters and extend heartfelt condolences to their families. “Indian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our citizens and will resolutely achieve its efforts to combat terrorism and promote harmony in Kashmir Valley,” he said, adding, “The sacrifices of these brave Kashmiris and Indian Army Soldiers will inspire the future generations to stand against the perpetrators of terror.”

Related