‘Darbar move’: Er Rashid stage protest

Srinagar: Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Friday held a protest here seeking the restoration of the ‘Darbar move’ – a bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power between Jammu and Srinagar during winters and summers respectively.

Rashid, who heads the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), held a protest along with his party workers near the Civil Secretariat — the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government — here.

Speaking to reporters, Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, said the Darbar move used to happen every year in Jammu and Kashmir, “but for the last few years our capital is neither Srinagar nor Jammu”.

“Today, we want to remind (Chief Minister) Omar Abdullah through this protest that he had promised that as soon as the government is formed, the tradition of Darbar move will be restored,” he said.

The Lok Sabha MP said our only demand is that people should be told which city was the capital of J-K.

“Our people do not know whether they have to go to Srinagar or Jammu. There is no solution to people’s issues, people are worried whether their files are in Jammu or Srinagar,” he said.

The AIP chief said either Darbar move should be restored, or Srinagar should be made the permanent capital of the Union territory.

“Our protest today is to seek that either Srinagar should be made the capital or Darbar move should be restored. But Abdullah’s method is wrong, he only makes promises and goes back on them,” he added.

Abdullah’s party, the National Conference, in its manifesto for the assembly election has promised to restore the practice of Darbar move.

Dogra ruler Maharaja Ranbir Singh made the arrangement of shifting the Darbar from Srinagar to Jammu in the 1870s to escape harsh winter in the Valley and Jammu’s extreme heat in the summer.

Related