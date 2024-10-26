Minister calls for ‘solid fight’ against drug abuse menace

Srinagar: Minister of Social Welfare, Education, Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Masood, today called upon the officers to initiate a solid fight against the menace of drug abuse across Jammu and Kashmir in order to save our future generations.

The Minister made these remarks while chairing the introductory meeting of Social Welfare Department (SWD) to review its performance and functioning.

During the meeting, Sakeena Masood impressed upon the officers to work in collaboration with other departments as well as law enforcement agencies in order to eradicate this evil from the society. She also called upon the officers to initiate the process of establishing drug de-addiction centres in every district and sub-district hospital so that the victims of this peril can be saved and counselled properly.

While reviewing the performance of different schemes of the department, the Minister underscored that this department forms the core of welfare of common masses as well as the backward class communities. She advised them to work with sincerity so that these schemes are implemented properly and due benefits reach to deserving beneficiaries.

While reviewing the functioning of One Stop Centres (OSCs), Anganwadi Centres, Nari Adalats and other aspects of SWD, Sakeena Masood directed the Commissioner Secretary SWD to create maximum awareness among the women folk about the assistance being provided at OSCs. She asked the Commissioner Secretary to use traditional media like Radio and TV for creating awareness as these mediums have maximum reach.

Regarding Anganwadi Centres, the Minister directed the officers to bring more transparency and accountability in process of providing nutrition to beneficiaries of these centres.

Remarkably, during the meeting, Sakeena Masood directed the Commissioner Secretary to look into the feasibility of increasing the Marriage Assistance from existing Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 75,000.

While reviewing the human resource position of the SWD, the Minister directed the officers to fill up all the vacant posts on fast track basis and refer posts to the recruiting agencies on regular basis. She also asked them to conduct regular DPCs so that employees on promoted on their due dates.

The meeting among others was attended by Commissioner Secretary, SWD, Sheetal Nanda, Director General Women and Child Development, Secretary in SWD, MD Women’s Development Corporation, Director Social Welfare Kashmir, Mission Director ICDS, Mission Director Vatsalya/Shakti, Commissioner Rehabilitation Council, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, MD SC,ST Corporation, Secretary Advisory Board for OBC/SC/Pahari speaking people and other concerned officers.

Related