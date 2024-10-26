3-4 terrorists believed to be involved in Botapathri terror attack: SSP Bla

Baramulla: A massive search operation was launched Saturday morning by the security forces in Botapathri and nearby areas in North Kashmir, with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla stating that 3-4 terrorists were involved in a deadly terror attack on Thursday evening.

Speaking to the media in Baramulla, the SSP, Zaid Mohammed said that the operation had been halted overnight but resumed in the wee hours today. “Police, Army, Paramilitary, and other security forces are involved in the massive combing operation.”

The extensive search is covering the woods from Baba Reshi to Gulmarg and other adjacent areas.

The SSP also said that prior to the Botapathri attack, the search operations were initiated in other locations based on specific intelligence inputs. “We have launched multiple input-based search operations in Pattan and Kreeri areas. As far as the evidence is considered, 3-4 terrorists are believed to be involved in the terror attack,” he added.

Pertinently, the attack occurred on Thursday evening, which claim the lives of 5 including three soldiers and two porters—(KNO)