Amandeep Group of Hospitals brings quality healthcare to Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Amandeep Group of Hospitals has launched its newest facility in Srinagar, Kashmir, offering top-notch medical services at affordable rates.

During a press conference, Dr. Amandeep Kaur emphasized that this hospital provides comprehensive care under one roof, prioritizing patient well-being and community engagement.

“We consider the people of Kashmir our partners, and we’re committed to serving them,” Dr. Kaur stated. “Our goal is to deliver quality services that are easily accessible and affordable.”

Dr. Baldev Singh, a local partner, highlighted the significance of Amandeep’s presence in Kashmir. “This hospital will reduce the need for patients to seek treatment outside the region,” he said. “Amandeep is an affordable and approachable option, reflecting the changing landscape of Kashmir, where investment is now secure.”

Dr. Avatar Singh as per the news agency Kashmir News Trust noted that many patients from the Valley previously traveled to Amritsar for medical care. “With Amandeep BR Medicity, they can now receive quality treatment locally,” he said. “While we have excellent doctors in the Valley, hospitals are scarce.”

Dr. Singh emphasized that the hospital’s inauguration marked the beginning of their commitment to serving the people of Kashmir. “We’re not just opening a building; we’re dedicating ourselves to improving healthcare in the region.”

Amandeep Group of Hospitals, based in Amritsar, is renowned for its hospitality and service. The Srinagar facility aims to bring these values to the Valley, providing a trusted healthcare option for the community.

“The hospital’s launch is a significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility in the region, and its presence is expected to make a positive impact on the lives of Kashmir’s residents,” Dr Avatar said.

Related