Militants injure labourer in Tral

Srinagar: A labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Pritam Singh, was shot and injured by militants at Batgund in South Kashmir on Thursday. Singh sustained a minor injury and was immediately taken for medical treatment.
After the attack, security forces reached the area and launched an operation to look for the attackers. The attack on Singh, a migrant worker, follows the attack at the Gagangir tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district, where militants killed seven people, including six labourers and a doctor from the Budgam district. This was the third such attack on non-locals since October 16, when Ashok Kumar, a labourer from Bihar, was shot dead in Shopian.

