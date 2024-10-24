KPDCL obtains ISO certification

Srinagar: In a first, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has become the first power utility in J&K to obtain ISO Quality Control Certification for its Data Centre at Bemina, Srinagar.

In a press statement issued here today, a KPDCL spokesman stated that EAS, a member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), has certified KDPCL as compliant with the requirements of Information Security Management System.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard to manage information security, which was originally published jointly by International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in 2005.

It details requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS), aim of which is to help organizations make the information assets they hold more secure.

Congratulating KPDCL and its team of remarkable engineers, led by Er. Shabir Ahmad Khan, CEO IT&C, the spokesman stated that KPDCL has now the operations of Smart Metering, Call Centre, SCADA, Bill Sahuliyat, Data Acquisition and Performance Portal in its scope.

