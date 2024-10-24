Attack on Turkish defence company that kills 5 people blamed on Kurdish militants

ANKARA: Suspected Kurdish militants set off explosives and opened fire Wednesday at Turkiye’s state-run aerospace and defence company TUSAS, killing five people and wounding more than a dozen, the interior minister said.

The two attackers — a man and a woman — also were killed, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Yerlikaya said the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, is suspected of being behind the attack but cautioned that the process of identifying the assailants continued. Defence Minister Yasar Guler also pointed the finger at the PKK.