Immediate restoration of full statehood to J-K is imperative: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI: A day after Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha held a security review meeting, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said people have elected a chief minister and government to look after their security but the CM has no authority.

Chidambaram also asserted that the immediate restoration of full statehood to J-K is imperative.

In a post on X, the former home minister said the photograph of the LG of Jammu and Kashmir presiding over a meeting to review the law and order situation in J-K is telling.