PM Modi hails ITBP on its raising day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Indo Tibetan Border Police, which guards India’s border with China, on its raising day and said the force stands tall as a symbol of valour and dedication.

“Raising Day greetings to ITBP Himveers and their families. This Force stands tall as a symbol of valour and dedication. They protect us, including in some of the most challenging terrains and tough climatic conditions,” Modi said in a post on X.

Additionally, their efforts during natural disasters and rescue operations inspire immense pride among the people, he said.