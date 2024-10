)Baramulla:A policeman got injured after a grenade went off accidently in a court complex in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

An official said the grenade went off accidentally inside Malkhana court complex, resulting in injuries to a cop.

He said that cop was immediately shifted a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police also advised people not to pay heed to any rumours—(KNO)