Rahul’s playful response on Priyanka as Wayanad MP sparks laughter during bus ride

WAYANAD (KERALA): When asked if his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would make a better MP than him in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi playfully responded, “That is a tough question,” before quickly adding with a smile, “I don’t think so.”

His light-hearted remark left fellow passengers in splits during a bus ride, showcasing a moment of sibling camaraderie.

This was part of a conversation between Rahul Gandhi, his sister, and a co-passenger on a bus, with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal also present during the ride through Wayanad.

Cop injured as grenade goes off accidently in Baramulla

