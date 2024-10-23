24.2 C
Srinagar
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
type here...
Latest

Top Hurriyat leaders hold meeting for first time since abrogation of Article 370

By Press Trust of India
0
0

Must read

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of Indiahttp://kashmirreader.com

 

Srinagar — Top leaders of the separatist Hurriyat Conference met here on Tuesday — the first such meeting after the abrogation of Article 370.

The meeting was attended by the top leadership of the Hurriyat Conference including its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and senior leaders like Abdul Gani Bhat and Bilal Gani Lone.

“Alhumdulilah! After more than five years, I got a chance to be together with my dear colleagues Professor sb, Bilal sb and Masroor sb. An emotional experience of different feelings, including missing colleagues in jail. But happy to see dear Prof sb in good spirits and an alert mind at this age,” the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He also posted a video of the meeting that took place at his residence. — (PTI)

Previous article
Students protest in Kangan over Ganderbal terror attack that killed 7

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks