LG Sinha directs police to conduct security audit of key projects in J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday held a review meeting at Raj Bhawan on the security situation in Kashmir division, asking police to ensure stringent measures to tighten the security grid around key infrastructure projects.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary, Home Department Chandraker Bharti, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, CID Nitish Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Dr Mandeep Bhandari, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and other senior officials of J&K Police attended the meeting.

AS per the statement, LG Sinha asked the police to ensure stringent measures to tighten the security grid around key infrastructure projects and construction camps for safety of workers. He stressed upon establishment of mechanisms for regular coordination meetings with project implementing agencies.

He directed the police to conduct security audit of infrastructure projects, round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, night patrolling and area domination.

He said the police must ensure robust security and intelligence grid and intensified, well-planned joint operation with army and other security agencies to eliminate terrorism.

“The entire terror eco-system including perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists requires to be completely dismantled,” the LG said—