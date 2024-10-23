24.2 C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Students protest in Kangan over Ganderbal terror attack that killed 7

By Reader correspondent
Ganderbal: Scores of students on Wednesday held a protest in Kangan area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district over killing of seven people in a terror attack in Gagangeer area of the district last week.

The protesting students condemned the killings, stating that these incidents shouldn’t happen in Kashmir.

Notably, seven people, including a doctor, were killed in a major terror attack on a construction site in Gagangeer area late Sunday evening.

The attack evoked massive condemnation, with chief minister Omar Abdullah, home minister Amit Shah, LG Manoj Sinha and others terming it a “cowardly” act—(KNO)

