5th National Water Awards: Ganderbal wins Best District Award

GANDERBAL: In a proud moment for the region, Ganderbal has been honored as the Best District at the 5th National Water Awards, 2023.

The award, recognizing excellence in Water Conservation and Management, was presented by the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, today.

This prestigious recognition highlights Ganderbal’s outstanding efforts in sustainable water resource management, setting a benchmark for environmental practices across the nation. The district’s achievements are the result of dedicated initiatives by local authorities, communities, and stakeholders working together to protect and preserve water resources.

The award has sparked pride and excitement within the community, reinforcing Ganderbal’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

This accomplishment serves as a model for other districts and emphasizes the critical role of water conservation in securing a sustainable future for India.

