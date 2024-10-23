JKSA advocates for Kashmiri students at Mewar University after suspension

Urges J&K, Rajasthan govts to intervene, secure academic futures of 35 students

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has formally approached both the Rajasthan and J&K governments regarding the suspension of 35 Kashmiri students at Mewar University. This action followed their protest over the lack of approval for the B.Sc. Nursing course.

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, in a statement issued here said they have raised the issue with the Chief Minister’s Office in J&K, urging immediate intervention. Khuehami noted that Chief Minister’s Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani expressed deep concern and reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the academic futures of the affected students.

“We have taken serious note of this matter and will address it with our counterparts in Rajasthan today to ensure a swift resolution,” Advisor Wani said, according to the statement. “The future of these students cannot be jeopardized due to administrative delays. We will work closely with the Rajasthan government and the university to resolve this issue promptly.”

The JKSA said that Wani assured the situation would be closely monitored to prevent any academic losses for the students. “We are committed to ensuring that their academic journey continues without further disruption,” it quoted Wani as saying.

The Chief Minister’s Office plans to urge Mewar University and the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC) to expedite the necessary approvals for the nursing course, which is central to the students’ concerns. Wani said the J&K government will keep a close watch on the situation to safeguard the rights and futures of the students.

Khuehami also reached out to the Rajasthan government, speaking directly with officials in the Chief Minister’s Office to advocate for immediate action, the statement said. After his conversation, Khuehami was assured by the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Office that they would carefully examine the matter and take swift action to address the grievances of the students. “We have been promised that the Rajasthan government will do everything necessary to protect these students’ academic futures,” Khuehami said.