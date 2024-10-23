JK Unaided Private School Association welcomes Edu Min’s commitment to reform academic session calendar

SRINAGAR: The JK Unaided Private School Association, led by President Showkat Chowdhary has extended a warm welcome and heartfelt appreciation to Education Minister Sakina Itoo for her “visionary approach” to revising the academic session calendar from March to November. He said this much-needed reform will better align the academic year with the region’s climate and global education standards, enhancing the learning experience for students.

President Showkat Chowdhary in a statement issued here said, “We are optimistic about the future of education in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Education Minister Sakina Itoo. Her commitment to the academic session change is a step in the right direction for the benefit of both students and educators alike.”

However, while lauding this initiative, the Association has presented the following key demands aimed at improving the overall education landscape in the region

The Association urged the government to revoke unnecessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) that create bureaucratic hurdles for private schools. Simplifying these procedures will ensure smoother operations and better focus on the quality of education, it said.

The Association highlighted the urgent need to address the substandard quality of textbooks provided by the JK Board. “These books do not meet the current demands of the education sector or the competitive nature of modern exams,” Chowdhary said. He emphasized the importance of providing students with high-quality, comprehensive study materials to better prepare them for the challenges ahead.

The Association called for a more pragmatic approach to school registration renewals. “The current process is cumbersome and time-consuming. We request the renewal of school registrations for either lifetime or a maximum of 10 years to ensure stability in the education system,” he said.

The Association said it strongly supports the implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the T.M.A. Pai case, which upheld the autonomy of unaided schools regarding fee fixation and admission policies. President Chowdhary reiterated that the Fee Fixation Committee must function in accordance with this landmark judgment, ensuring fairness and autonomy for private schools.

Showkat Chowdhary expressed confidence in the newly elected government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Education Minister Sakina Itoo. “Our expectations are high, and we are hopeful that the current government will prioritize the needs of all stakeholders in the private education sector, working together to create a brighter future for students in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Related