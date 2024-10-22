Teacher attached after ‘assaulting female students’ in Bandipora

Srinagar: A Physical Education Teacher (PET) at Higher Secondary School (HSS) Ajas in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was attached following allegations of his involvement in the physical assault on female students.

A formal complaint, along with CCTV footage of the incident, was lodged against the teacher before the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora.

The District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Bandipora, has immediately removed the teacher from his duties at HSS Ajas.

He has been directed to report to the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports for further investigation.

“This decision has been made to ensure a safe and conducive environment for our students and to facilitate a thorough investigation into the matter,” the order said.

Meanwhile, sources learnt that the teacher beat the female students with a belt after they arrived late to school on 18 October.

The parents, however, reviewed the CCTV footage of the incident and demanded action against the teacher—(KNO)