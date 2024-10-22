24.3 C
Man dies after timber log falls on him in Bandipora

By Reader correspondent
Srinagar,: A 42-year-old man died after a timber log fell on him from a truck in forest area of Kudara village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday afternoon,” officials said.

An official said , that the incident occurred when a truck was being loaded with timber logs in Kudara village.

He said that a timber log accidentally fell on the man identified as Shabir Ahmad son of Khan Mohammad Dardpora village, resulting in his on spot death

Meanwhile, two girls were injured when a scooty they were riding on fell from a bridge in Namtehall area of Budgam district.

He said that soon after the incident the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where from they were referred to SHMS Srinagar.

The injured girls have been identified as Aneesa Jan of Hyderpora and Seerat Jan of Chadoora—

