Omar Abdullah to bear education expenses of Budgam doctor’s son: MLA Khansahib

Srinagar: Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the family of Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, who was killed along with six other persons in a terror attack on a construction site in Gagangeer area of Sonamarg on Sunday evening.

Chief  minister was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Khansahib Saif-ud-din Bhat and others.

Speaking with reporters Saif-ud-din Bhat said that Omar Abdullah expressed solidarity with the family and also conveyed Dr Shahnawaz; son that he will bear all education expenses.

Seven persons including Dr Shahnawaz were killed in a major terror attack in Gagangeer on Sunday late evening—(KNO)

