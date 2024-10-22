J-K terror attack: Mehbooba says exodus of non-local labourers will send bad message

19.3 C
Srinagar
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
By Press Trust of India
SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asked LG Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to prevent exodus of non-local labourers from the Gagangir construction site where seven persons were killed in a terror attack.

“After the barbaric attack at Sonamarg there are reports that the local admin is pressurising non local labourers to leave the valley immediately.While I understand their obvious sense of panic but asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution,” she said in a post on X.

The former chief minister said the leaving of workers will create more difficulties and send a negative message to the country.

