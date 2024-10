Srinagar: Police on Tuesday termed recent social media post about leaving of Non-local labourers as baseless.

Taking on micro-blogging platform X, The Ganderbal police wrote, “The recent post in the social media about non-local labourers being asked to leave, is completely baseless. The J&K police is committed to maintain security and a sense of safety to all intending to earn their livelihood.

Pertinently, on Sunday in a militant attack seven people including a doctor was killed.(GNS)