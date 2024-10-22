Divisional Administration rebuts rumors of pressurising migrant labourers to leave Valley

Srinagar: In a bid to ward-off the rumours regarding Administration forcing non-local workers to leave Kashmir, the Divisional Administration Kashmir has clarified on such news, terming it baseless, holding no merits.

As per an official statement, the Divisional Administration has informed that it has taken all the required measures to ensure safety and security of non-local workers in the Valley.

The rumors spread on social media platforms regarding the Administration pressurizing non-local workers to leave the Valley are false.

Meanwhile, the Administration has asked everyone to desist from amplifying the unfounded rumours and sought cooperation of locals to defeat the agenda of vested interested individuals to derail the peace in Valley.

Administration reiterated its commitment to ensure safety of non-local workers.(GNS)