J&K Haj Committee extends last date for depositing of Advance Amount for Haj-2025

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee today notified for the information of all the Intending Haj Pilgrims of Haj 2025 that the last date for depositing the Advance Haj Amount of Rs.1,30,300/- (One Lakh Thirty Thousand and Three Hundred only) has been extended up to 31st October 2024 by Haj Committee of India Mumbai vide Circular No.10 dated:21/10/2024.

After depositing the advance Haj Amount, the Provisionally Selected Pilgrims shall submit Haj Application Form (HAF) Solemn Declaration & Undertaking, Copy of Pay-in-slip/Online receipt, Medical Screening and Fitness Certificate (as per format available on the website i.e., www.hajcommittee.gov.in), Self-attested copy of international passport and One Passport Size Photograph (white background vin (Haj Section) of the concerned Deputy Commissioners Office up to 05 November, 2024.

However, the Provisionally Selected Pilgrims of district Srinagar shall deposit the aforesaid documents directly in Haj House Bemina, Srinagar by or before 05 November, 2024.

Further, all the selected pilgrims are advised to download the Medical Screening and Fitness Certificate from Haj Committee of India website www.hajcommittee.gov.in and get the same issued from Govt, Medical Officer after medical examination.