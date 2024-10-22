Flipkart users, here’s another chance to buy iPhone 15 under Rs 55,000

NEW DELHI: Flipkart is running a Big Diwali sale on its platform, offering discounts to its users on a range of products, including smartphones. One such offer is available on iPhone 15. As part of the sale, the Walmart-owned e-commerce company has listed the Apple iPhone 15’s 128GB model at Rs 54,999. If you missed Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, then this is your chance to buy iPhone 15 at a discounted price.

How to buy iPhone 15 for below Rs 55,000

As mentioned above, Apple iPhone 15 is available at Rs 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant on Flipkart right now. In addition, the e-tailer is giving a bank discount of Rs 2,750 which will reduce the iPhone 15’s price to Rs 52,249.

Further, Flipkart is giving an exchange offer on the smartphone. By trading in old phone, buyers can get up to Rs 33,950 extra off on the purchase of iPhone 15.

Apple iPhone 15 specifications

iPhone 15 Display: The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and was launched in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colour options. Apple retained the design from previous models but introduced a Dynamic Island notch instead of the traditional notch, which was well-received in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 15 Camera: This model boasts a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, offering significant improvements in daylight, low-light, and portrait photography compared to its predecessor.

iPhone 15 Battery: Apple claims the iPhone 15 has “all-day battery life,” though real-world usage suggests it can last over 9 hours with average usage.

iPhone 15 Processor: Powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the A15 chip used in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with Pro models receiving the faster A16 chip.

