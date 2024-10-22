Ola Electric claims to resolve 99% customer complaints

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric said that it has resolved 99.91% of the 10,644 consumer complaints received so far. The electric two-wheeler maker informed the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in a regulator filing on Monday. The Bengaluru-based firm received a show-cause notice from the CCPA earlier this month against poor conditions at its service centres across the country.

As per the National Consumer Helpline, managed by the Department of Consumer Affairs, it has registered 10,644 complaints against Ola e-scooters from September 1, 2023, to August 30, 2024. Of these, 3,389 relate to service delays, 1,899 pertain to delays in the delivery of new vehicles, and 1,459 involve unfulfilled promised services.

What Ola said in its filing

In a regulatory filing, Ola Electric said “We wish to reiterate that Ola Electric has a robust mechanism to address complaints raised with respect to our vehicles. In fact, we wish to emphasise that out of 10,644 complaints that we received from the CCPA, 99.1% of the complaints were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric’s robust redressal mechanism,”.

Ola Electric to ARAI: Did not alter the prices in BOSS sale

In a separate development, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company also responded to a notice from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The notice questioned the pricing strategy of its S1 X 2 kilowatt-hour (kWh) scooters ahead of the company’s BOSS sale. Ola Electric clarified that it had not altered the prices during the sale and provided an invoice dated October 6 showing a Rs 5,000 discount to customers. It also submitted a screenshot from its app, confirming that the scooter’s price remained unchanged.

Agencies