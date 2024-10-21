Police Commemoration Day:Innocent killings at Ganderbal unacceptable; track down perpetrators, punish them sternly: LG Sinha to Police

Srinagar): Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday directed the Police force of the UT to put in all efforts to track down and punish sternly the perpetrators of Gangeer, Ganderbal “militant attack” that left seven persons including a doctor dead and several others injured.

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day at Armed Police Complex Zewan in Srinagar, LG Sinha, said that no nation or person can tolerate the innocent killings. “Yesterday’s incident at Ganderbal district is unjustified. Innocent lives were lost which in no way can be tolerated. I urge the police force to track down the perpetrators of the Ganderbal incident and punish them sternly,” LG said and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the slain.

Present on the occasion were Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Cabinet Ministers and MLAs.

A local doctor from Budgam and six labourers were killed in a militant attack at Gagangeer area of Ganderbal district late evening yesterday. The LG also stressed on police, army and Central forces there should be “no laxity” while dealing with “terror, terrorism and its mentors.” “A collective effort is needed to root out terrorism from J&K soil,” he said.

The LG also said that the “threat of terrorism emanating from the neighbouring country” has not died down. “Efforts are on to destabilise peace in J&K. We need to be vigilant about the elements trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in J&K,” he said.

The LG hailed J&K police for its bravery and working professionally on multiple fronts. “Police force in J&K is a great example of valour, zeal and professionalism,” he said. “Be it maintaining law and order, fighting militancy, dealing with crime or helping people in rainfall or snowfall, police is on the forefront always. People should acknowledge the police role and extend full cooperation to the force.”

The LG reiterated that policy of J&K administration is clear “begunah ko chedo mat aur gunahgaar ko chodo mat (Don’t touch innocents but don’t leave the accused”. “Directions in this regard have been passed to police and other forces which are being implemented in spirit since the past four years,” he said.

The LG paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes of police, CRPF and army in the past one year. He said the J & K administration is committed to fulfil all demands of Next of Kins (NoKs) of brave hearts, who laid their lives protecting J&K and nation in the line of duty. “We are ensuring that NoKs of slain policemen get all benefits of various schemes,” he said.

The LG said Lok Sabha polls and the recently concluded Assembly polls proved that people want to strengthen the democracy in J&K. “Over the past four years, youth of J&K are marching ahead with development and peace. The youth are chasing their dreams in getting government jobs and becoming entrepreneurs.”

He said now police and the administration is working hard to make J&K drug free as “drug abuse is consuming our future generation rapidly.”—(KNO)