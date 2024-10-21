12.2 C
NIA begins probe in Ganderbal terror attack that killed 7

Ganderbal: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Monday reached Gagangeer in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district where six labourers and a doctor were killed in a major terror attack last evening, officials said.

An official said that the team led by a senior official reached the attack site today morning. “The NIA will investigate all possible angles that led to this attack,” he said.

Six construction workers and a doctor were killed when terrorists opened fire at the construction site in Gagangeer area last evening.

The attack evoked massive condemnation, with chief minister Omar Abdullah terming it as “cowardly” act—(KNO)

Budgam doctor's family terms Ganderbal terror attack 'cowardly' act

