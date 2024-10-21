“Extremely painful”: Mirwaiz on Ganderbal terror attack

Srinagar: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday condemned the killing of six workers and a doctor in a terror attack on a construction site in Gagangeer area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, terming it “outrageous”.

In a statement, stated that he is deeply saddened by the outrageous killings in Gagangir.

“Islam, like all religions, deplores such inhuman behavior. Every life is precious, and to be lost in this manner is extremely painful. Another grim reminder of the unending cycle of violence and uncertainty we are suffering for decades,” he said.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and patience to the families of those killed.

Six construction workers and a doctor were killed a major terror attack on a construction site in Gangangeer area of central Kashmir Ganderbal district late last evening—