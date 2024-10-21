Budgam doctor’s family terms Ganderbal terror attack ‘cowardly’ act

Srinagar:Family members of the doctor, who was killed in a terror attack in Gagangeer area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, condemned the “cowardly” act, stating that he was performing his professional duty

Advocate Tariq, cousin of Dr Shahnawaz Dar of Budgam, said that he left behind a daughter and two sons.

“He was a kind and pious man, who never missed prayers,” he said, adding that they are thankful to the leaders including chief minister Omar Abdullah for showing solidarity with the family

Six construction workers and a doctor were killed a major terror attack on a construction site in Gangangeer area of central Kashmir Ganderbal district late last evening—(KNO)