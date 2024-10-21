Will seek suggestions from all stakeholder on academic session restoration: Minister Sakina Itoo

Srinagar: Minister for education Sakina Itoo Monday said that the government will seek suggestions from all the concerned stakeholders regarding restoring academic session which was shifted from November-December to March in 2022.

Speaking with reporters, Itoo, said during JK Science Congress 2024 held at Women’s College MA Road Srinagar said, “We will seek suggestions from all the stakeholders with regard to the restoration of the academic session.”

She said that they can only decide it after appropriate suggestions from all stakeholders. “Today, I will chair a review meeting with the officials of the education department,” she added—(KNO)