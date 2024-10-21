ACB arrests Patwari of halqa Mujagund for accepting bribe of Rs 50,000

Srinagar:Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday said to have trapped and arrested a Patwari Halqa Mujagund, Sriangar red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 50,000.

A statement issued,J&K Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint wherein it was alleged Ruman Qayoom, Patwari Halqa Mujagund is demanding Rs 1 lakh as bribe against Registration Stamp duty required for registration of the of the land measuring 02 kanals purchased by the complainant and issuance of revenue extracts thereof.

“The complaint after negotiations settled at Rs 50000 as first instalment and remaining Rs 50000 after completion of the task. However complainant did not want to pay the bribe and decided to approach Anti Corruption Bureau with a written complaint for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law.”

It reads that on receipt of the complaint the discreet verification was conducted, which confirms the demand by the public servant concerned and accordingly a case under FIR number 22/2024 under section 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in this Bureau and investigation was taken up.

“During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant Ruman Qayoom R/o Sector-C, Gulberg Colony Hyderpora Srinagar red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 50000 from the complainant,” the statement reads.

After completing all formalities, the accused Public Servant was taken into custody, the statement said, adding that further investigation of the instant case is going on—(KNO)