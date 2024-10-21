Omar Retains Ganderbal Seat As Pro-tem Speaker Administers Oath To MLAs In Assembly

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has decided to retain Ganderbal assembly seat and resigned from Budgam one.

This was announced by Pro-Tem Speaker Mubarak Gul as he administers oath to newly elected members of Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Reports said that members including Omar Abdullah were administered oath by Pro-tem Speaker Mubarak Gul.

Omar took oath as member of Ganderbal constituency. He has decided to resign from Budgam constituency.

Pertinent to mention that Omar had won from Ganderbal well as Budgam assembly constituencies.(GNS)